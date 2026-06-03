Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: Legend Of Black Caesar, Ray Anthony Height, Shaquille O'neal, Stephanie Williams

Stephanie Williams Writes Shaquille O'Neal's Legend Of Black Caesar

Stephanie Williams writes and Ray-Anthony Height draws Shaquille O’Neal's Legend Of Black Caesar for Archie Comics

Article Summary Shaquille O’Neal teams with Stephanie Williams and Ray-Anthony Height on Archie Comics’ Legend of Black Caesar.

Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar follows a West African king turned slave and pirate seeking freedom.

Stephanie Williams calls the Shaquille O’Neal project a major new announcement and a rare non-superhero comic.

Shaquille O’Neal says Black Caesar is a story of loss, resistance, and reclaiming freedom, coming later this year.

While we wait to discover news about a possible Vixen comic book series from DC Comics, the newly double-Eisner-nominated Stephanie Williams has a new high-profile comic book to talk about. Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar with American basketball player and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal, and artist Ray-Anthony Height with his Studio Sky-Tiger, and published by Archie Comics.

Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar is a new comic book series about the rise of the mythological West African pirate. Described as a grounded, character-driven pirate epic, the project charts the "transformation of an African king from royalty to slavery to a feared outlaw of the Caribbean, blending historical inspiration with cinematic storytelling. The project is positioned as a sprawling, franchise-ready narrative, combining the political complexity of BLACK SAILS, the sweeping scope of VIKINGS, and the character-driven storytelling of SHŌGUN. Insiders say the tone leans "GLADIATOR on the high seas," with a focus on power, survival, and vengeance."

Stephanie Williams said, "Another comic book announcement from me! It's not a superhero comic, so I'm sure some may not give a damn, but I do. I'm here to tell the stories regardless of the genre. It's been such a professional joy to work with @raheightcomics on a project, finally. And I'm still not done with announcements." Ray Anthony-Height says, "I can't tell you how excited we are to be a part of this project! To say that all the buzz that Stephanie Williams has been getting is well deserved would be a serious understatement! Thank you to Archie Comics and Shaq's team for bringing Steph and Studio Skye-Tiger Comics on!… LET'S GET IT!!!!"

"Growing up I always loved stories about warriors who refused to quit," said Shaquille O'Neal. "Black Caesar starts as a king, loses everything, and takes his freedom back on his own terms. That's the kind of story I want to help tell. We built something that's going to entertain you and make you think, and I'm ready for the world to see what we created with Archie Comics, an iconic brand I have been a big fan of for many years. Archie has such an incredible legacy of storytelling and being able to collaborate with a brand that has meant so much to generations of fans made this project even more exciting for me."

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Shaquille O'Neal and Authentic Studios for this new, one-of-a-kind project," Archie CEO Jon Goldwater added. "Shaq is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but a superstar on and off the court as a sports analyst, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and overall celebrity. A partnership between two pop culture icons like Shaq and Archie is one for the ages. This project brings forth excellence in storytelling like only Archie can provide, with the expert guidance of Shaq and his team; it's sure to be the comic event of the year."

Vengeance Unchained: The Legend of Black Caesar will be published later this year. Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and Matthew Gross from O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions and Authentic Studios are overseeing the project for the studio.

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