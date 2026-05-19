Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: peanuts, snoopy

Apple TV Unpacks Snoopy, Charlie Brown & Peanuts Gang's Summer Plans

Apple TV rolled out what Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang have planned, with classic and original stories all summer long.

Article Summary Apple TV expands its Peanuts lineup this summer with Camp Snoopy season 2 arriving June 26.

New special Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy premieres July 31 on Apple TV.

Peanuts classics This Is America, Charlie Brown and The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show join in July.

Apple TV remains the exclusive Peanuts streaming home through 2030, preserving Charlie Brown for fans.

Peanuts fans are about to eat really well on Apple TV. The streamer not only has a second season of their series Camp Snoopy coming on June 26, but a plethora of specials to stream. Those include the brand-new special Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy on July 31, and the addition of classics This Is America, Charlie Brown, and The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show to the library for the first time. Those will debut on July 3 and July 10. This is part of the overall deal they have to exclusively air Peanuts content through 2030.

Peanuts & Summer Go Together Like Peanut Butter & Jelly

"Happiness is a warm puppy! Today, Apple TV announced an exciting summer slate of Peanuts programming, including a second season of the beloved musical "Camp Snoopy" to debut on Friday, June 26, and a brand new special, "Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy," premiering on Friday, July 31. And, for the first time ever, Peanuts classics from Mendelson/Melendez Productions — "This Is America, Charlie Brown" and "The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show" — will debut on Apple TV on Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 10, respectively. Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all things Peanuts, including the classic Peanuts library and original Peanuts series and specials, through an expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions until 2030. "

This is so great. Nothing makes my daughter happier than a long watch of Peanuts cartoons, from when she was little to now, and knowing there is going to be a ton of fresh content for us to enjoy together all summer long is great news. People may complain every winter that the Christmas special is only on Apple, but they have done right by Charlie and the gang. They treat it with respect, have preserved it for all generations to enjoy, and have not let it be forgotten. That is all we can ask for.

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