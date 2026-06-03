Posted in: Daybreak Games, DC Universe Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dcuo, supergirl

DC Universe Online: Supergirl's Children of Krypton Story Has Launched

DC Universe Online has launched the new Supergirl-centric story Children of Krypton: Shadows Over Argo ahead of the new film

Article Summary DC Universe Online launches Children of Krypton: Shadows Over Argo, a free Supergirl story set in Sunken Argo City.

Explore a new DC Universe Online open world zone, uncover Supergirl’s origins, and recruit her as an Ally through June 29.

Battle through Kryb’s Lab solo, the Sunstone Refinery raid and alert, plus Flashback content with updated rewards.

Earn Sunstone Fragments, Red Kryptonite augments, new feats, and Might of Krypton gear inspired by Supergirl #36.

Daybreak Games has launched the latest chapter for DC Universe Online, as the Supergirl-centric story Children of Krypton: Shadows Over Argo. Totally free to all players, you're getting a new area in the Sunken Argo City, once a principal city on Krypton that ended up at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean after the planet was destroyed. Here you'll learn about Supergirl's origins and more, as you can recruit Supergirl as an Ally up until June 29. We have more details about it below as the content has launched in the game.

DC Universe Online Has Launched Children of Krypton: Shadows Over Argo

From the depths of the ocean and the weight of forgotten history, a new crisis rises beneath the waves. Chapter One: Shadows Over Argo begins as the hunt for Kryb leads unlikely allies into the submerged remains of Argo City, the lost Kryptonian sanctuary hidden in the Atlantic. What should have been a relic of Krypton's past has become a battleground for control, corruption, and warped hope. With Supergirl leading the charge and allies like Aquaman, Mera, Blue Lantern Luzia, and Krypto joining the fight, players must uncover Kryb's twisted experiments and push back the spreading influence threatening both Atlantean and Kryptonian legacies.

New Open World & Missions: Sunken Argo City

Argo City rises again, this time as a fully playable open world zone submerged beneath the Atlantic. Players will explore Sunken Argo City, navigating fractured Kryptonian districts overtaken by Atlantean pressure, Red Kryptonite corruption, and Trench infestations.

New Raid, Alert, and Solo

Solo | Kryb's Lab: Deep within Argo's flooded understructure, players descend into Kryb's Lab, where some of her most twisted experiments have been taking place.

Deep within Argo's flooded understructure, players descend into Kryb's Lab, where some of her most twisted experiments have been taking place. Raid | Sunstone Refinery: Beneath Argo City lies the Sunstone Refinery, a sealed Kryptonian facility once used to contain Red Kryptonite. It has become something far more unstable, where old systems still hum with a corrupted purpose.

Beneath Argo City lies the Sunstone Refinery, a sealed Kryptonian facility once used to contain Red Kryptonite. It has become something far more unstable, where old systems still hum with a corrupted purpose. Alert | Sunstone Refinery: A condensed version of the chapter's Raid, the Sunstone Refinery Alert is designed for smaller groups.

Flashback Content

Classic conflicts return as updated Flashback content scaled to current progression:

SoA: Royal War Alert: A Flashpoint era conflict between Atlantis and Themyscira, where unseen forces manipulate the tides of war.

A Flashpoint era conflict between Atlantis and Themyscira, where unseen forces manipulate the tides of war. SoA: Spindrift Station Raid: There is a special gala event being held at Spindrift Station that you're invited to! But dark things may be afoot at Atlantis' embassy. Be on your guard!

Additional Details

Flashback versions remain available until the launch of the next chapter.

Original versions remain playable year-round but do not grant Shadows Over Argo rewards.

New DC Universe Online Augments, Styles, and More!

Currency: Sunstone Fragments

Augments: Red K-Radiation

Exobytes: Red Kryptonite infused Exobytes

Catalysts: Red Kryptonite Stability Matrix

Might of Krypton: Gear inspired by Supergirl #36 (2014)!

Plus new feats, collections, and more!

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