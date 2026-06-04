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The Vampire Lestat, 60 Minutes & Hasbro Goes AI: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, The Vampire Lestat, Hasbro AI, Sheriff Country, 60 Minutes, Doctor Who, Stargate, and more!

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat headlines BCTV Daily Dispatch with “One Night Only” arrivals, after-party coverage, and Sam Reid updates.

The Vampire Lestat leads a packed TV roundup alongside Crystal Lake, Sheriff Country, Doctor Who, and Dark Side of the Ring.

Major media and pop culture stories include 60 Minutes drama, Hasbro going AI, ESPN’s Super Bowl LXI promo, and more.

Franchise fans also get some thoughts on Stargate, Star Wars, Marvel, Spider-Noir, The Critic, AEW Dynamite, and Dealies.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Crystal Lake, The Vampire Lestat, Hasbro AI, Sheriff Country, Dark Side of the Ring, Dealies, 60 Minutes, Doctor Who, ESPN & Toy Story 5: Super Bowl LXI, Stargate, Star Wars, Marvel, The Critic, Spider-Noir, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 4th, 2026:

Crystal Lake: Linda Cardellini Appreciates Show's Pam Vorhees Approach

The Vampire Lestat: Check Out "One Night Only" Arrivals & After-Party

The Vampire Lestat: Sam Reid Rocks Out for "One Night Only" (IMAGES)

Supergirl: Tickets Go On Sale, Extended TV Spot, And 5 New Posters

Hasbro Going AI with Optimus Prime, Megatron, Cobra Commander & More

Sheriff Country Gets The Band Back Together for Season 2 Table Read

Dark Side of the Ring S07 Trailer: TNA, Big Boss Man, Samoa Joe & More

Dealies: Netflix Previews New Series From "Common Side Effects" Studio

60 Minutes: Scott Pelley Accuses Weiss of Misleading CBS News Staff

Doctor Who: Chibnall Views Doctor/Yaz as "Unconsummated" Love Story

60 Minutes: CBS News Editor-in-Chief Weiss Defends Scott Pelley Firing

AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF vs RUSH, Owen Cup, JetSpeed Implodes, More

ESPN Taps Toy Story 5 for New "We're Going" Super Bowl LXI Promo

60 Minutes: Scott Pelley Blasts CBS News Brass in Response to Firing

Supergirl: 5 New Character Posters Have Been Released And They're Fine

Stargate, The Vampire Lestat, 60 Minutes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Stargate, Star Wars, Doctor Who & Marvel: Franchise Double Jeopardy?

The Critic: Series Return Takes One Step Closer to Becoming a Reality

Spider-Noir: Li Jun Li on How Cat Hardy Became a Dream Role & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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