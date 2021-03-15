Botchamania 430 – AEW Revolution Takes A Spanking

AEW: Revolution was a full week ago now, but it clearly left quite the impression on the internet wrestling community's greatest jokers and wise-asses. Twitter has yet to relent on parodies of the not-quite-exploding ring that AEW capped off their event with and now, the big dog has come to eat. Botchamania 430 was released on YouTube yesterday and not surprisingly, the AEW pay-per-view was dead-center in their crosshairs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFznBn0XLHY Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Botchamania 430 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFznBn0XLHY)

After the intro, the video opens with a message saying "Let's get it out the way" and fades to the late/great Jackie Gleason, who is addressing his audience and making amends for a show he did a week prior that he refers to as a show "that laid, without a doubt, the biggest BOMB in the history of television!" We move from there to the "bomb" in question or lack thereof depending on how you look at it, as we relive the ring not really exploding as the finale of the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

We then relive all the greatest haymakers fans on Twitter and other social media sites have thrown at AEW over the past week. All the hits are here, including Marvin The Martian being disappointed by the lack of an Earth-shattering kaboom, the After Effects copy and paste job with a prolonged fart noise, the clip from The Simpsons where time freezes for all of Springfield's residents as the Atomic Bomb goes off, and of course highlighting all of the negative things that angry fans in attendance were yelling live. They also include AEW President Tony Khan doing his best PR clean-up job, which sees him actually trying to make it seem like it was supposed to be like that for story purposes, and he and Moxley trying to pass the buck to Impact. Mmmkay.

Once we get past the silliness of the wet fart that was the explosion, we then take a look at the rest of AEW's offerings on that night, and… yeah it was kind of a rough day at the office for the company in hindsight. I didn't notice watching live how much was messed-up during the Ladder Match and they're sure to cover it all here. We get a look at Marko Stunt and Evil Uno's disastrous hurricanrana on the apron. We see Cody Rhodes' awful miss of a Cody Cutter and Jim Ross saying that it's as ugly a move as you'll ever see. And then it happening again.

From there we move to the AEW Casino Tag-Team Royale, where Bear Bronson does a sit-down piledriver onto another grounded opponent, to which all the commentators cheer. Then a few minutes later, Alex Reynolds does another piledriver onto Jungle Boy on top of another grounded opponent, only for Tony Schiavone to scream out, "I don't think I've ever seen that…a piledriver onto another man!" Tony Schiavone folks, always very tuned-in to his surroundings.

Now we move on to the clip-show, where we see The Young Bucks doing things that piss off most fans, but they think is genius. We get some WWE clips thrown in for fun, including the dumb awkwardness that was the Shane McMahon and Braun Stroman segment on Smackdown. And of course, lots and lots and lots of Independent Wrestling fails.

So if you're in the mood for some wrestling laughs (especially at AEW's expense), click the link above and take some joy in mocking people who risk their well-being for your entertainment!