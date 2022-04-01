Batwoman Writers on Arrowverse Crossover with [SPOILER] & Clayface

If you're a fan of The CW's Arrowverse, then you know that next week is a pretty big week- just not on-screen. That's when DC Comics' three-month, six-issue Earth-Prime premieres, a series that's daring to do the unthinkable by making the stories matter. We're talking "in-canon matter" with each issue approved by the respective shows' producers, and written or co-written by creative talent from the shows (with bonus material by cast members of the shows & more). And on April 5th, series writers Natalie Abrams & Kelley Larson, along with series star Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing) and artist Clayton Henry kick things off with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"). Now the last time we checked in with Abrams and Larson, we were learning some important intel on one major (or should we say, "super") crossover going down in their issue (which also sees the introduction of Clayface to the Arrowverse). At this point, if you're not looking to have who the crossover is with spoiled then you might want to turn around now…

Thanks to an interview with ScreenRant, Abrams explains what it meant to bring Lena Luthor over to Batwoman from Supergirl, while Abrams & Larson reveal the connection that Clayface has with The CW second season finale of the series. Here are some of the highlights:

For Abrams, The Crossover Is A Very "Sobering" Experience: "When 'Supergirl' started, I was a reporter for Entertainment Weekly and covered the show from the very beginning. So I already had an affinity for the cast and for the 'Supergirl' fandom. I was so fortunate to then get the chance to write an episode of Supergirl back in season 4 after I became a TV writer. I had actually been struggling in my personal life a bit when I went into their writers' room, and getting to write for characters that I loved and admired so much gave me a creative outlet that ended up being really cathartic. (Hence the wounds and scars speech that Kelly gives to Alex in Episode 420.) This is a really long way of saying that I would've loved to write for those characters again. Seriously, the amount of times I've pitched a crossover between 'Batwoman' and 'Supergirl' in our writers' room could probably be a drinking game."

How COVID-19 Changed Crossover Plans & Why Lena Was a Perfect Choice: "The pandemic made any crossovers pretty impossible. So with 'Supergirl' ending their run and therefore not being part of the comic event, both Kelly and I felt we wanted to find a way to get that crossover to happen somehow — and show the 'Supergirl' fans a little love as well. Lena felt like the perfect character to bring into this world. She's always been a force to be reckoned with, she's extremely brilliant and she knows what it's like to deal with a megalomaniacal brother — something Ryan is struggling with in season 3. Also, Lena's grown so much over the course of Supergirl and fans now get to see a little bit of what her life is like after the show has ended.

Where Clayface Fits on the "Batwoman" Timeline & What He Represents: "He's our villain of the issue. At the end of season 2, the trophies Batman had kept from various infamous DC super-villains were lost in the river and our third season has been about our BatTeam trying to recover those trophies. Of course, some of those have fallen into the wrong hands — The Mad Hatter's hat, Poison Ivy's vine, and, in this case, someone is infected by Clayface's mud," Abrams explained. Larson continued, "It was a character we didn't get to do on the show due to Clayface being a difficult character to bring to life, but it's one that everyone loves – I mean Harley Quinn made us love him even more, right? Our person who has been infected by Clayface is dealing with the insane amount of power the clay brings them. It could change anyone – but it's how they handle that change that is important to dissect. Everyone has gone through insane things happening to them, so you blaming it on the world can only go so far."

Things kick off on April 5th with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and then pick back up on April 19th with Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois") before heading into May with Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") on May 3rd and Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl") on May 17th. From there, we head into June with Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash") on June 7th before Earth-Prime #6 on June 21st brings our heroes together for an epic crossover conclusion. Each issue offers cover art by Kim Jacinto as well as photo variant covers based on each respective show. Now here's a look at the official rundown/overview for the first five issues- yup, that's five issues since we now have the official cover artwork and overview for the penultimate issue. But that's not all! We also have the Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") photo cover of Javicia Leslie as well as preview pages from the upcoming adventure… and an overview for Earth-Prime #6!

Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"): Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, makes her costumed comic book debut in a story co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, plus series cast member Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"): Superman & Lois series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong join DC fan-favorite artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund in a story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane's first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you're a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons' world are finally revealed!

Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"): Written by Lauren Fields & Daniel Park with art by Paul Pelletier & Andrew Hennessy, this chapter finds Ray Palmer assembling the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems? Hold on to your Beebos, everyone!

Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl"): Written by James Robinson & Paula Sevenbergen with art by Jerry Ordway, this chapter finds the Dugan-Whitmore family vacation in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat's past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?

Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash"): Written by Ess Carson & Emily Palizzi with art by David Lafuente, this issue finds Impulse and XS bursting onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it's too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart's classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?

Earth-Prime #6 (Crossover): Written by Jeff Hersch & Thomas Pound with art by Will Robson, a threat has been amassing forces from across time and universes. Their plan is to finally free humanity from their dependency on these so-called heroes. All these beings do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no issues and bringing no peace to the world. Instead, this being will bring the hero community to its knees, and finally help society reach its true potential. The Age of Heroes is over.

