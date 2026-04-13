Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season Finale Preview: Christa Miller, Neil Flynn Return & More

Here's our best look yet at the season finale of ABC's Scrubs, S01E09: "My Celebration," with the return of Christa Miller and Neil Flynn.

Article Summary Scrubs season finale brings back Christa Miller and Neil Flynn for a big Sacred Heart reunion.

S01E09, "My Celebration," promises tough choices, burnout, and heartfelt moments for the doctors.

JD and Turk team up again, finding their bromance tested amid new challenges and faces at Sacred Heart.

Original creator Bill Lawrence delivers a high-stakes, laugh-packed close to the hit ABC revival series' season.

Even while we still process last week's episode and the health update on Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) that crushed our feels, we have a preview for this week's season finale of ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs. Based on the trailer, overview, and image gallery that were released, it seems pretty clear that it's going to be a tough day at Sacred Heart. It's also clear we'll be getting some friendly faces making their returns, like Christa Miller and Neil Flynn. Here's a look at S01E09: "My Celebration":

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 9: "My Celebration" Preview

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 9: "My Celebration" – A chaotic day at Sacred Heart forces the doctors and interns to face burnout, life-changing decisions, and their relationships with one another.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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