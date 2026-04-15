Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season Finale Tonight! Our S01E09: "My Celebration" Preview

What does the future hold for Sacred Heart? Here's our preview for tonight's season finale of ABC's Scrubs, S01E09: "My Celebration."

Article Summary Scrubs S01E09 "My Celebration" airs tonight as the season finale on ABC, packed with major moments at Sacred Heart.

Series creator Bill Lawrence returns, promising a chaotic and emotional episode for fans old and new.

Look for beloved cast members John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, and Neil Flynn making special guest appearances.

Our preview includes official overview, trailers, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes insights.

While we await word on a second season (we're keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that it happens), we've got the season finale of ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs revival hitting our screens tonight. Based on what we've seen so far, it looks like it's going to be a pretty brutal day for a lot of folks at Sacred Heart. Thankfully, we've got some friendly faces returning to (hopefully) make things better: John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, and Neil Flynn. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at S01E09: "My Celebration":

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 9: "My Celebration" Preview

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 9: "My Celebration" – A chaotic day at Sacred Heart forces the doctors and interns to face burnout, life-changing decisions, and their relationships with one another.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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