Sesame Street Season 56 Teaser Sets Netflix Premiere for November

Netflix asked the Cookie Monster to help them get the word out that Sesame Street Season 56 will hit the streaming service on November 10th.

It was back in May when the word came down that Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of Sesame Street had found a new home on Netflix and that an all-new, reimagined 56th season of the long-running and iconic children's show (along with 90 hours of previous episodes) was set to hit the streaming service later this year. Earlier today, the streaming service confirmed that new episodes will begin streaming on November 10th. "Your Sesame Street friends are here to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings," reads the overview for the new season. "Together, they'll show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it's learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile."

As we learned back in May, Season 56 is going to see some interesting changes to the format and structure – here's a rundown of what viewers can expect:

New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby's Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action—capturing emotions and interactions.

Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

A new animated segment, "Tales from 123," that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

The return of fan-favorite episodes of "Elmo's World" and "Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."

For those of you who don't have Netflix, Sesame Street will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms. The streaming service will make episodes available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. In addition, Netflix will be able to develop video games based on Sesame Street and Sesame Street Mecha Builders. Stemming from Sesame Workshop, Netflix's Sesame Street Season 56 is executive-produced by Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings. Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated Halcyon Person (Karma's World, Dee & Friends in Oz) will serve as the show's new head writer.

