Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers Calls Out Trump Over His Toilet & Catapult Obsessions

Seth Meyers responded to Donald Trump's comments from the weekend, offering video proof of Trump's obsessions with toilets and catapults.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump continued to try to distract people from remembering that the Epstein Files hadn't been released and that the government was in the midst of a shutdown by going after another late-night host – in this case, Seth Meyers, host of NBC's Late Night. It seems Trump was none too thrilled about a recent edition of "A Closer Look" where Meyers mocked Trump over his obsession with steam catapults (more on that below), calling the late-night host "100% ANTI TRUMP" and claiming that was "PROBABLY ILLEGAL" (wonder if FCC Chair Brendan Carr got the hint). On Monday night, with a montage of Trump's past references to catapults and toilets to make his case, Meyers responded.

"In general, I try to live by the New Yorker's creed: When someone is ranting and raving about you, ignore them. Chances are, they're just going to move on and rave about something else. But there's one thing I simply have to address. You can say I'm untalented. You can say I'm deranged. But I'm not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers! Until you said something, I didn't even know aircraft carriers had catapults," Meyers countered in the segment above. "What we should be talking about instead is the government shutdown you're not solving or the food assistance you refuse to fund. Working families are struggling while you renovate your bathroom and you build your ballroom, and that's why your approval ratings are in the toilet."

"Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise," Trump wrote on his version of social media over this past weekend, referencing Meyers' comments from the segment above. "I watched his show the other night for the first time in years [ED NOTE: This contradicts comments he made against Meyers earlier this year]. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic. Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!