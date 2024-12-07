Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: ccxp, Severance

Severance Season 2 Trailer; Apple TV+ Series Returns January 17th

Returning on January 17, 2025, here's the trailer for Apple TV+ and series creator Dan Erickson's Adam Scott-starring Severance Season 2.

Apple TV+'s Severance creator, writer, and executive producer Dan Erickson, star and executive producer Adam Scott, and stars Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman took to the stage at CCXP Brazil 2024, and they had an official trailer to share – and some details that fans have been waiting a long time for. The 10-episode second season will debut globally on Apple TV+, with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025 (followed by one episode every Friday through March 21).

For those who need a recap, Adam Scott's Mark Scout leads a team at the company – one whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. The experiment in "work-life balance" takes a twisted turn when Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that forces him to confront what the nature of his work truly is… and who he truly is as a person. When the series returns, Mark and the others will be dealing with the fallout from taking on the severance barrier – and from what you're about to see, that fallout doesn't look too pleasant.

Reuniting with Scott are Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Joining the cast for the second season are new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

With Fifth Season producing, Apple TV+'s Severance is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created, and executive produced by Dan Erickson. – with Scott and Arquette also serving as executive producers. The second season is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.

