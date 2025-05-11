Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cia, tom ellis

CIA: "FBI" Universe Series Star Tom Ellis Checks Out CBS Fest (IMAGES)

CIA star Tom Ellis (Lucifer) checked out CBS Fest 2025-2026 to help get the word out about the upcoming "FBI" universe series.

Last week, CBS rolled out its 2025-2026 primetime lineup – one that includes a new comedy, four dramas, three unscripted series, and 18 returning series, sports, and special events – with one of those being Tom Ellis (Lucifer)-starring CIA. The one-hour crime drama spinoff is set within the "FBI" universe and centers on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple is assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil. Along the way, they find that their differences may actually be their strength.

Not long after the news hit, Ellis and Zeeko Zaki (FBI) participated in the CBSFEST 2025-2026 last week to celebrate what will start hitting CBS screens beginning this fall. Here's an image gallery of Ellis and Zaki from the big event:

"Our 2025-2026 primetime schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launch pad for the new shows. Additionally, we're appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content."

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski. Eriq La Salle is set as director and as an executive producer of the first episode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!