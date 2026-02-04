Posted in: ABC, Current News, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Shifting Gears

Shifting Gears Season 2 Finale Preview: A "Surprise" for Matt & Riley?

Check out our updated preview for tonight's Season 2 finale of ABC's Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears, S02E13: "Surprise."

Article Summary ABC's Shifting Gears Season 2 finale, "Surprise," brings unexpected twists for Matt and Riley's love lives.

Matt attempts to return to dating, but things get rocky when his plans hit unforeseen bumps along the way.

Riley and Gabe face a romantic moment that leaves them questioning the true nature of their relationship.

Special guest stars include Jenna Elfman, Jesse Williams, Angela Kinsey, and Mookie Betts in this finale.

Tonight's the night! ABC's Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears wraps up its second season with S02E13: "Surprise." But who's getting that surprise? It sure seems like Matt (Allen) might be the one when his efforts to re-enter the dating scene don't go exactly as planned. Then again, Riley (Dennings) finds herself with some surprise difficulties on the romance front herself. Here's a look at our update preview for tonight's season ender, including an official overview, image gallery, sneak peek, and more:

Shifting Gears Season 2 Finale "Surprise" Preview

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 13: "Surprise" – Matt revs his love life back up only to find the road rockier than expected. Meanwhile, a chance romantic moment has Riley and Gabe questioning the nature of their relationship. Jenna Elfman, Jesse Williams, Angela Kinsey, and Mookie Betts guest star.

ABC's Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The series stars Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley, Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!