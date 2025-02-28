Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Shrew!, william shakespeare

SHREW!: Next Chapter Podcasts, Play On Offer Shakespearean Twist

Amy Freed's SHREW! is a new audio drama from Next Chapter Podcasts and Play On that offers a modern reaction to Shakespearean sexism.

Article Summary Discover SHREW!, Next Chapter Podcasts' bold audio drama reimagining Shakespeare's classic for the modern era.

Amy Freed's SHREW! offers a witty, fresh take on The Taming of the Shrew's gender dynamics and societal roles.

Immerse in SHREW!’s soundscapes, dynamic storytelling, and diverse cast with music by Lindsay Jones.

Catch SHREW! on major platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify starting March 10 to experience Shakespeare anew.

Next Chapter Podcasts and Play On today announced the release of SHREW!, a groundbreaking new audio drama series premiering on March 10. A sharp and inventive reimagining of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, SHREW! brings the classic comedy into the 21st century with wit, energy, and a fresh perspective. Amy Freed wrote SHREW! as a reaction to Shakespeare's controversial original (let's just say it out loud – it's sexist!), offering a modern twist that speaks to contemporary audiences. Featuring an outstanding ensemble of accomplished stage and screen actors, the series is enriched by original music composition and sound design by Lindsay Jones and is directed by the acclaimed Art Manke.

Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew follows a fiery lady called Katherina, whose defiance of societal expectations makes her an outcast in her own time. When brazen Petruchio arrives, their battle of wits sparks a whirlwind of comedic and thought-provoking confrontations, challenging ideas about gender roles and power dynamics. Freed's adaptation reimagines this iconic story with a modern sensibility, offering a fresh take on the classic battle of the sexes. Just as Shakespeare wrote for the Everyman of his time—bringing his works to a broad audience regardless of class or education—this podcast brings his storytelling into a format that is accessible to the modern listener, making the Bard's brilliance available to all.

The full cast of SHREW! includes Susannah Rogers as Katherine Minola and The Woman Writer, Allen Gilmore as Petruchio, Annie Abrams as Bianca Minola, Martin Kildare as Baptista Minola, Brett Ryback as Lucentio, Kyle T. Hester as Tranio, Mike McShane as Gremio, Paul Boehmer as Hortensio and The Merchant; Danny Scheie as Grumio, Kasey Mahaffy as Biondello and Dorcas; Stephen Caffrey as Vincentio, The Priest, and A Servant; Tessa Auberjonois as The Widow and Mistress Slapbottom.

Michael Goodfriend, Head of Scripted Podcasts at Next Chapter Podcasts, shared, "The Play On podcasts have proven to be enriching beyond words for listeners all over the world. Amy Freed's satirical take on Shakespeare's classic is, as they say in improv, a perfect 'yes and.' Yes, Shakespeare wrote 'The Taming of the Shrew,' and we've used it as a springboard to a fulfilling companion piece that also stands on its own as a great example of contemporary storytelling."

Through immersive soundscapes and dynamic performances, SHREW! captures the humor, rhythm, and heart of Shakespeare's text while re-examining its themes through a modern lens. This audio adaptation continues Next Chapter Podcasts' and Play On's mission to make Shakespeare's works more approachable and engaging for today's listeners.

SHREW! will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms starting March 10.

