Skeleton Crew Images Include Look at Nick Frost's SM-33 & More

Set to hit Disney+ screens on December 3rd, here's a look at new preview images for Lucasfilm's Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

With only a little more than a month to go until Lucasfilm's Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew hits Disney+ screens, we're getting a new look at what viewers can expect. Stemming from Jon Watts & Chris Ford – with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni executive producing – the series launches on December 3rd with a two-episode premiere – with our previous looks spotlighting Law's Jod Na Nawood and a not-so-merry band of space pirates: Jaleel White's Gunter, who was joined by Vane (Marti Matulis), Brutus (voiced by Fred Tatasciore, played by Stephen Oyoung), Pax (played by Mike Estes), and Chaelt (Dale Soules). For this go-around, the spotlight shifts back to Jod Na's crew – Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) – as well as an excellent look at Nick Frost's droid SM-33, the first mate of the Onyx Cinder.

What Skeleton Crew, The Clone Wars Share In Common & More

In the following highlights from a previous episode of EW's Dagobah Dispatch, Favreau discussed how the series fits in the overall "Mandalorian" universe – and how the "Star Wars" universe is well-served by shows with different tones and styles as long as they stay true to core aspects of the franchise:

For Favreau, It's All About Establishing "Different Tones" for Each Series: "One of the things we really like about what the shows that we've been working on have turned into is that the tone of each episode — and in certain cases each series — really reflects the storyteller of the filmmaker. So in 'The Mandalorian', you could have many different tones. Even though the writing is consistent across them, different filmmakers will bring different perspectives. And so each episode hopefully feels different, though they should sit alongside one another. With 'Skeleton Crew,' I would go even further there because it's Watts and Ford and a whole array of wonderful directors — some have worked with us before, some who haven't. And so each episode has its own feel to it."

Favreau on What "Skeleton Crew" Needing to "Feel Like 'Star Wars'" Means to Him: "When people think of Star Wars as a genre, it really is a number of subgenres within the Star Wars genre. Because those were [George Lucas'] influences, so it could feel like a Western, it could feel like a World War II film, it could feel like a samurai film. And so you could push limits."

For Favreau, Dave Filoni's "The Clone Wars" Is a Perfect Example: "Especially on 'The Clone Wars,' they deviated into many different [genres] — to thrillers and to noir and different types of adventures and different tones. So that's what's keeping us engaged and why I'm continuing my collaboration here, is because it's never like you're just doing one thing. There's always room."

While "Skeleton Crew" & "The Mandalorian" Are Different, Favreau Sees Them Similar in One Key Way: "As long as you adhere to a certain aesthetic, and we all agree that it feels like it's Star Wars, there's a lot of room for how you can move around. It's interesting, too, as you see at the [Star Wars Celebration] panel and these great trailers, how different they all are. But they all sit together. You would never group them together, but thanks to the world that George created, they all feel like they share a common underlying aesthetic."

