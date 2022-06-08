Skull Island First-Look Image: Kong Makes Quite The Impression

Back in January 2021, a new chapter in Legendary's "Monsterverse" franchise was announced, and now we have a preview image of what fans can expect from Skull Island. The thrilling animated adventure series follows shipwrecked survivors desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong. Executive Producers are Brian Duffield (Underwater, The Babysitter), who will also write, and Jacob Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants. Stemming from Legendary Television, the series sees Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus) handling the animation. Now here's a look at the first image from Skull Island:

Who to Expect: We don't want to spoil the surprise, but you can expect a few drop-ins from the cast and creatives behind some of the series and films listed above. And, as previously announced, we'll also have an exciting group of hosts to help break down all the jaw-dropping news and must-see first looks, including Jacob Bertrand, Megan Cruz aka jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Reece Feldman aka guywithamoviecamera, Juju Green aka Straw_Hat_Goofy, Ella Purnell, Tiffany Smith, Felicia Day, B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley, and Mari Takahashi.

How to Co-Stream: The Geeked Week feed will be open for co-streaming via Twitch so that our loyal fans and fellow Geeks like you can get in on the action.

How to Get the Latest News and First Looks: If you miss any of the fun, don't worry, you'll still be able to catch up. We're compiling all the biggest news and first looks to come out of Geeked Week right here on the Netflix Newsroom, and you can rewatch the full day's programming on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Tudum.com, Netflix's official companion site, will also be sharing bonus content from each day's programming.