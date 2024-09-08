Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: Jerry O'Connell, Sliders

Sliders: Is Jerry O'Connell Teasing a Series Reboot/Revival?

Jerry O'Connell shared a picture with Sliders co-star John Rhys-Davies, teasing, "Getting the team back together..." Was he being serious?

Jerry O'Connell is having the time of his life being in both worlds of live-action and voiceover work. With his starring role on Star Trek: Lower Decks entering its final season and his various live-action projects, one question remains about his signature live-action sci-fi series Sliders and if we'll see a new project, whether it's a reboot or legacy series that sees the continuation of his character Quinn Mallory, the prodigy who developed the Timer, a remote control device that opens portals that allows for interdimensional travel between worlds. Created by the late Tracy Tormé and Robert K. Weiss, Sliders initially premiered on Fox in 1995, lasting for three seasons, before it was picked up by SYFY in 1998 for its final two. By then, O'Connell left the series by its final season, and Cleavant Derricks, who played Rembrandt "Crying Man" Brown", was the only original cast member to stay for the entire duration. O'Connell shared a picture on social media alongside co-star John Rhys-Davies, who played Quinn's mentor, Professor Maximilian Arturo, killed off during season three, with the caption, "Getting the team back together…"

Is 'Sliders' Coming Back?

O'Connell's message sparks obvious questions since nostalgia reboots and legacy sequel shows are the craze these days. In the past, "Tracy Tormé is the guy to talk to. I am in if he is. That is the creator and the boss. I go where he tells me," O'Connell told Slider Cage (via SYFY.com). A year later, things seemed to be in motion when O'Connell told Yahoo Entertainment, "Tracy Tormé recently called me and said, 'We're thinking about rebooting Sliders,' and I was like, 'I'm in, buddy, make it happen.' So, who knows what will happen."

"I would do it again, if just to show how it should be done. It could have been the best show on television, it could still be on the air. I think maybe if we got another chance at doing it with the new technology, but also new stories, I think we could do something quite extraordinary. I wouldn't want to do it for the rest of my life, but I would do it for a season or two if it was right," Rhys-Davies told Flickering Myth in 2019.

With Tormé's passing in January 2024, that's likely to change things, and Weiss hasn't been active since 2014 as the executive producer of Spillbusters. Sabrina Lloyd, who played Quinn's best friend, Wade Welles, left after Sliders' run on Fox and lent her voice in one episode on its run on SYFY. Her last on-screen appearance was in 2013's The Pretty One. Derricks' last on-screen appearance was in 2011's Miami Magma, but he remains in the theatre and Broadway.

Hypothetically, you can see a new series with the original actors since Sliders' narrative is that you can run into your doubles on alternate Earths. Chances are, the most likely scenario here would be a reunion, perhaps at a convention. In the event there is interest in greenlighting a reboot, remake, or legacy series, Peacock would be the perfect place for the new project.

