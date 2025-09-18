Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses: Aimee-Ffion Edwards Talks TV Version of Shirley Dander

With Slow Horses Season 5 premiering soon, Aimee-Ffion Edwards discusses the evolution of Shirley Dander and the differences from the novels.

Article Summary Aimee-Ffion Edwards reveals how Shirley Dander evolves in Slow Horses Season 5 on Apple TV+

Shirley’s sobriety and anger management journey play a key role in the new Slow Horses storyline

Edwards highlights the rare, non-romantic friendship between Shirley and River in the series

The TV portrayal of Shirley Dander is softer compared to her tougher, more violent book version

The upcoming fifth season of Slow Horses, which adapts Mick Herron's "London Rules", is premiering soon with Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and the whole sick crew of slow horses returning for more deadly spy farce shenanigans. Apart from the usual suspects like failed spy nepo baby River Cartwright (Jack Lawton), loyal and competent recovering alcoholic Catherine Standish (Saskia Reevers), and incel computer hacker Roderick Ho (Christopher Chung), who gets a major storyline this season, another long-running member of the slow horses is Shirley Dander, played by Aimee-Ffion Edwards. The Radio Times talked to her about the details of Shirley's character development this season.

Edwards talked about how many days Shirley has been clean and sober and how many anger-management sessions she's attended. "Yes. I remember reading all that in the book and thinking, 'How do you show that?' You can't have a camera in her pocket, but there's a scene with River that lets us know it's there, and then you know why she often keeps a hand in that pocket. Her relationship with River becomes very important in this series." No, Shirley and River don't sleep together or start a romance. "Yes, it's really refreshing. You don't see many platonic male-female relationships on TV. There's an expectation of sex and romance. But chemistry and sparks can be all sorts of things."

It has to be said that the Slow Horses TV show version of Shirley Dander is a softened version from the book. Shirley is a coke-addicted rageaholic with PTSD who is a lot more violent in the books, and she's a skinhead. She cuts her hair to the bone to eschew any notions of softness or femininity. She may not always be the most competent spy, but she is the most competently violent in the books. In fact, in the books, she takes center stage a lot and kicks off many of the fights and violent confrontations where she seriously messes someone up, to the point where the reader might wonder if she might, in fact, be Herron's favourite character, but he has not admitted it. Jackson Lamb is becoming a bit all-knowing in the books, but Shirley Dander is the most dynamic character in the books.

