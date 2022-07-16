Smallville Podcast Talk Ville Debuts: Rosenbaum, Welling Discuss Pilot

Last week, we gave everyone the heads-up that Smallville stars Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) and Tom Welling (Clark Kent) were teaming up for the new podcast Talk Ville, where the duo revisits each of the long-running series' 217 episodes to offer behind-the-scenes intel & anecdotes. Well, this week saw Episode 1 "The Pilot" hit, and we have it here for you to check out. Over the course of the hour, Rosenbaum & Welling discuss their experience shooting the series opener with David Nutter; what it was like working with established actors like John Schneider, Annette O'Toole, and John Glover; how it felt on a personal level filming & hitting screens around 9/11, difficult & epic scenes (like the underwater car crash and meteor shower), and how certain moments from the episodes wouldn't play well by modern standards.

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at two previews followed by Cumulus Media's Talk Ville S01E01 "Pilot" (and then make sure to check out some extras from the duo):

Tom Welling trying to convince people that he did his own stunts in The Pilot 😂 pic.twitter.com/3wqvcnMmTi — Talk Ville Podcast (@TalkVillePod) July 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Michael and Tom talk about their experience shooting the car crash scene in The Pilot and how their naivety in the industry lead to (a) Tom not knowing if things were going smoothly or not and (b) Michael thinking he'd get fired for his inability to stay under water. pic.twitter.com/N3IUyZtqZd — Talk Ville Podcast (@TalkVillePod) July 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Dropping on Wednesdays, the podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Podcasts, and other platforms. Now here's a look at the original trailer and overview, followed by a Rosenbaum & Welling having some fun by taking viewers "behind the scenes" at how the idea of the podcast came about:

It was only a matter of time! Join costars Tom Welling (Clark Kent) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) as they take you behind the scenes of one of the greatest shows of all time, Smallville. With this weekly dose of nostalgia you will get an inside look at what it was like to film each episode and hear fun facts that only those on set could tell you! Tag along with Michael and Tom to revisit the iconic series that changed the way you look at one of America's favorite super heroes!

Welling said in a statement when the podcast was first announced, "I'm glad we're finally able to do this! Looking forward to rewatching the series, sharing stories, and revealing insights from my time on 'Smallville.'" Rosenbaum added, "'Smallville' was one of the most successful series on television and it's the most successful thing I've ever been a part of. Rewatching these old episodes with Tom is like going back in time… and it's a happy place."