Smiling Friends S03E06 "Shmaloogles": Charlie's Sitting This One Out

See why Charlie's taking a pass on this one in this preview for Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S03E06: "Shmaloogles."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Smiling Friends S03E06: "Shmaloogles" with Pim and Charlie in a wild new realm.

Find out why Charlie is sitting out the adventure and what chaos Pim gets into on his own journey.

Check out previews for the next episode and a look at an extended animated sequence crafted by Kogan Cult and David Daniel from last weekend.

Don’t miss the Smiling Friends HQ Pop-Up in Brooklyn this weekend, with interactive experiences and cosplay meet-ups.

What do you get when you combine Charlie and Pim with a realm filled with wacky characters? We're going to find out this Sunday when Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S03E06: "Shmaloogles" hits our screens. But if we're going out on a limb, we're going to assume that it's going to be something horrifically hysterical with a pretty decent body count. Along with an early preview for Sunday night, we also have the intel you need for "Smiling Friends HQ Pop-Up NYC," running from November 21 to 23. But first…

Here's a look at the complete and uncut Charlie trip-out sequence by Kogan Cult from this past weekend that included David Daniel's Strata-cut for "Squim Returns":

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 7: "Shmaloogles" Preview

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 7: "Shmaloogles" – Pim, Charlie, and Flint discover a new realm full of wacky characters that you're absolutely going to love. Although, something happens, and Pim now has his own adventure… huh?

Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's HQ Pops Up Hits Brooklyn This Month!

Adult Swim is bringing the headquarters of the hit series Smiling Friends to life with a massive installation at Brooklyn's Empire Ferry Fulton Lawn. Fans will have the rare chance to step inside the iconic headquarters and snap photos with some of their favorite friends in the show's beloved break room. Guests can also spin our prize wheel for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including figures of the characters. Here's what you need to know:

WHEN: Friday, November 21 – Sunday, November 23 (10:00 AM – 8:00 PM daily)

WHERE: Empire Fulton Ferry Lawn, Brooklyn, NY

COSPLAY MEET-UP: A Smiling Friends cosplay meet-up is scheduled for Saturday, November 22nd, from 9-10 am

WHAT TO EXPECT: A 34 ft. tall and 41 ft. wide towering Smiling Friends headquarters; an Interactive break room with character installations; a Prize wheel with exclusive merch and figures; Photo ops and fan surprises.

