SNL 50: Jack Black Threatens to Go "Nacho Libre" on Elton John & More

Check out NBC's Saturday Night Live promos, with host Jack Black, musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile, and SNL star Heidi Gardner.

We got the midweek sketch and a look at the read-thru for this weekend's new show. Now, it's time for NBC's Saturday Night Live to roll out the on-stage promos. Joining host Jack Black and musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile was SNL star Heidi Gardner – who got a reality check on who exactly she was sharing the stage with. Following that, things get nasty between John and Black, with Black threatening to go "Nacho Libre" on John's ass. As for the last promo? Well, we'll leave that as a spoiler-free surprise for you to appreciate…

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

