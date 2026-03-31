Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL UK Host Riz Ahmed Intros Bamgboye & Fouracres to His Method Acting

In this week's SNL UK Midweek Sketch, Riz Ahmed introduces cast members Ayoade Bamgboye and George Fouracres to his style of method acting.

Article Summary Riz Ahmed hosts SNL UK, introducing castmates Ayoade Bamgboye and George Fouracres to his "method acting."

Jack Whitehall and Jorja Smith set to feature in SNL UK's upcoming fourth episode before a brief hiatus.

The latest SNL UK Midweek Sketch showcases Riz Ahmed's signature acting approach to the cast.

Last weekend's opener satirized Prince Andrew's scandals as a decades-long MI5 plot to boost King Charles.

Earlier today, we learned that comedian and actor Jack Whitehall (The 'Burbs, Jungle Cruise) and soul singer Jorja Smith had been tapped for the fourth episode of Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK before taking a one-week hiatus, returning on April 25th for the first of SNL UK's final four shows this season. Now, it's time for the SNL UK Midweek sketch, with Academy Award-winner Riz Ahmed (who will be joined by musical guests Kasabian this weekend) introducing cast members Ayoade Bamgboye and George Fouracres to the method acting approach he uses. Yes, it's a wee bit concerning…

This past weekend, SNL UK targeted former Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in an opener that imagined the entire controversy as being a "29-year plan" to make now-King Charles look good. Set in 1997, during a meeting at MI5 headquarters shortly after the death of Princess Diana, Celeste Dring's MI5 agent explains the seriousness of the situation to Prince Andrew (Jack Shep, who made headlines last week with his impression of Diana).

"Since the death of Diana, the public have turned on Prince Charles. But still, one day he will be king. We need to make him look good. There's no easy way to say this, Your Highness. We have deduced that the only way to increase the likability of our future king is to decrease the likability of everyone around him," Dring's agent explains. "I see," Shep's Andrew replied. "Well, I love my brother, I love my country, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes." He learns exactly what "whatever it takes" means after Hammed Animashaun's MI5 agent hands him the book with the "29-year plan" laid out.

"And you actually want me to do all of this stuff? Even the part about befriending a notorious pedophile? Before and after he's convicted? And there's absolutely no other way to help my brother look good?" Andrew asks, shocked by what he had just read. To drive home the point of the plan to him, Andrew meets with Larry Dean's Peter Mandelson and Emma Sidi's Sarah Ferguson, two more "agents" recruited to make Charles look good. Thankfully for Andrew, Dring's agent lets him know that he has an out if he's ever in trouble: "Your Highness, if you're ever in too deep, just say the code word, and we'll step in to save you." The code word? "Pizza Express, Woking," (a knife-twist on Andrew's alibi regarding his relationship with Epstein. But in the end, Andrew chooses to do what's best for Charles – because 2026 will clearly be better… right? "Gentlemen, thank you, and say goodbye to the man you love. I'll see you in 2026, when I can finally hold my head up high and say… Live from London, it's Saturday night!" noted Andrew, before Shep took over for the big SNL UK callout.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!