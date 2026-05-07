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SNL UK: OG "British Pork" Ad Actor Has Message for George Fouracres

Original "British Pork" actor Joe Gooch posted a video message in response to SNL UK and George Fouracres's sketch from this past weekend.

Article Summary SNL UK’s “British Pork” sketch keeps buzzing as original 1984 ad actor Joe Gooch posts a creepy challenge to George Fouracres.

Joe Gooch slips back into “Dad” mode on social media, daring SNL UK to bring him on after the sketch’s breakout response.

George Fouracres previously shared his personal connection to the infamous British Pork ad and why recreating it meant so much.

The SNL UK parody riffed on the eerie 1984 British Pork commercial, with Fouracres apologizing for corpsing on air.

Even as we inch closer to this weekend's edition of the recently renewed Saturday Night Live UK, with host Hannah Waddingham (Apple TV's Ted Lasso) and musical guest Myles Smith, viewers are still talking about SNL UK star George Fouracres and the "British Pork" sketch. Shortly after it aired, Fouracres took to social media to explain the personal connection he has with the infamous 80's commercial and how much it meant to him to see the sketch come to life (more on all of that below). Well, it looks like things have come full circle, with the "Dad" from the creepy ad, Joe Gooch, checking in on social media to have a little fun.

Here's a look at the video posted by Gooch, who does a nice job slipping into creepy "Dad" mode to dare SNL UK and Fouracres to have him on, while reminding them that he's done close to two dozen takes on the famous ad – including "Barbie," Oasis, and David Lynch themes:

SNL UK: George Fouracres & His Connection to "British Pork" Sketch

From the opening show, we've found a whole lot to love about SNL UK. Being on this side of the Atlantic, we will readily admit that there are quite a few UK-specific references along the way that get lost on us – at least, until we look them up. The fact that we want to take the time speaks volumes for what SNL UK is bringing to the sketch game. This past weekend, Fouracres fronted the "British Pork" sketch, which was based on a very bizarre and twisted commercial for (you guessed it) British pork from 1984.

It wasn't the subject itself, but the way it was presented. The intense, ominous tone from the dad, the slightly off reactions from around the table, that weird glance between mom and dad… yeah, it's all very creepy. We can proudly say that we actually heard about and screened the ad years ago, making us feel pretty good about ourselves. But what we did learn was that "corpsing" is the UK equivalent of "breaking" here – in this case, when a cast member can't hold back the laughs mid-sketch. Fouracres ran into a lot of that on Saturday night, and it was through an apology post for his corpsing that Fouracres shared his personal backstory with the sketch. Here's a look at what Fouracres had to share about the "British Pork" sketch, including how long the original commercial has stuck with him, bringing the sketch to life, and much more – including an apology for corpsing during the SNL UK sketch:

Here's a look at the original advertisement from the early 80s, courtesy of Scarred for Life (followed by a YouTube version):

Apparently Saturday Night Live UK did a parody of this Scarred For Life gem last night: the deeply sinister early 80s British Pork ad! Talk about a deep cut… pic.twitter.com/hhsjT0DDPX — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) May 3, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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