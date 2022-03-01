Bob's Burgers Season 12 E12 Review: Chaotic Journey to Self-Worth

FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 12 continues, bringing us some late yet loved Valentine's day fun with Bob and Linda Belcher in the recent episode, "Ferry On My Wayward Bob", as the kids attempt tricking our favorite babysitter Jen. As always, here's a warning that some spoilers may be found below for episode 12.

Bob and Linda attempted a nice evening out for a change of scenery from their usual Valentine's Day plans of leftovers and half-aware in front of the TV screen. Meanwhile, the kids attempted to persuade or in Louise's words, "blackmail" odd yet loveable Jen, the babysitter of someone's dreams. Bob's Burgers often works with or addresses a real fear of not measuring up to something big in our heads and for Bob in this episode, it's a fear of being seen as less than by a chef from a fancy restaurant.

Based on the end credits, I'll assume our "power couple" happily made it through the invite to the Tomato Shack restaurant on King's Head Island. Linda's positive outlook and restructuring Bob's view of the obstacles in their evening was something I love seeing from her character once and a while. They balance one another out so well in this episode.

I'll get right to the so-so stuff in this episode of Bob's Burgers which mainly involved the side story with the kids and Jen, but did fall in a little with the main story. I got excited for the opportunity that could have been Jen and the kids getting into trouble along the way for discount candy. It's a formulaic moment in a way, but it works so well for the dynamic between those characters specifically. It could have even been a fun way to have them all run into one another unknowingly at some point. Anyways, I always do love the way they talk to one another and that was present in this episode so I was happy about that.

While thinking about Bob and Linda's journey occurring during the notary and Jen's love story, I wondered if including a moment of them inside the restaurant would have made things better but I don't think it would. I loved the jump to credits where they're so happy and relaxed on the ferry back home, mud on clothes and all. The story wasn't a payoff but instead a showcase for how anxiety and measuring up can wreck us inside, along with imposter syndrome creeping in at random points. It wasn't a solid episode of Bob's Burgers for me, but the moments between Bob and Linda were done very well. Let me know what you think in the comments below!

