Doctor Foster Series 3: BBC Announces Final Run Set After 10 Years

Doctor Foster is returning after ten years for a third and final showdown, with Suranne Jones, Mike Bartlett, and Bertie Carvel on board.

The BBC has announced the return of hit drama Doctor Foster for a third and final series. Created and written by acclaimed playwright and very occasional Doctor Who writer Mike Bartlett, the new five-part run will see Suranne Jones reprise her multi-award-winning role as the vengeful Gemma Foster, opposite Bertie Carvel as her feckless philandering ex-husband Simon, who is nowhere as nice as Baelor Targaryean, and Tom Taylor as their son Tom. Made by Drama Republic (Riot Women, One Day, Steal) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, filming will begin in Hertfordshire later this Spring. The selfish Simon might be the nastiest prick Bertie Carvel has ever played in his illustrious career. This series put Suranne Jones on the map as the ruthless Woman Scorned.

Doctor Foster and the Tragedy of Revenge

Ten years ago, on discovering her husband Simon was having an affair, Gemma Foster enacted a masterful revenge. But the fallout was devastating when her traumatised 15-year-old son Tom disappeared. Now, in series three, Gemma is still a GP, still in the same house, but on the brink of a fresh start: she has met someone new and is getting married. But as the wedding day draws closer, and friends and family gather, shadows from the past begin to re-emerge, threatening both her happiness and her reputation. As Gemma fights to protect those she loves and expose whoever's intent on hurting her, will she be able to put the past to bed, dispense justice, and claim the future she deserves, before it is too late?

On returning to Doctor Foster, Jones said, "When I got the call to ask if I wanted to return as Gemma Foster, I knew the time was right. We needed space from the first two series, and we needed Tom – Gemma and Simon's runaway son – to return as an adult with questions. For me, this time around, it's about accountability and questioning – 'can we ever truly sever ties with our past and the damage or traumas that haunt us, so we can fully move forward?' Gemma and Simon have so much to unpick! It's been an exciting time working with the brilliant Mike Bartlett again, and the team at Drama Republic, on the scripts, and now I can't wait to start filming."

Writer, creator, and executive producer Mike Bartlett said, "I always hoped that we'd get to tell the final part of Gemma's story, which is about a woman seeking justice in an unfair world. That feels as relevant now as when Gemma first found a blonde hair on the scarf. It's been a joy to team up once again with the hugely talented Drama Republic, the now very grown-up and brilliant Tom Taylor, the inimitable Bertie Carvel and of course, the incomparable Suranne Jones, to tell the final chapter of this story and revisit Parminster – where it turns out there's still secrets, betrayals, vengeance and perhaps one last dinner party…"

Roanna Benn and Jude Liknaitzky, executive producers/co-CEOs for Drama Republic, said, "We are so excited to be bringing the finale of Doctor Foster to the screen. Mike Bartlett has written thrilling, gripping, audacious scripts that see Gemma and Simon re-encounter one another ten years on ,and it is electrifying!!! We cannot wait to watch the phenomenal Suranne and Bertie together on screen once again. And to meet the grown-up Tom. It is honestly going to be an amazing ride!"

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said, "It's a privilege to welcome Doctor Foster back to the BBC after almost a decade away. The extent to which the first two series gripped the nation is a credit to Mike's writing, the talented team at Drama Republic, and our magnificent cast – and now we're ready to do it one more time in this epic final chapter. Bring it on!"

Doctor Foster was a UK sensation when it aired in 2015 and 2017, with nearly 10 million people watching the finale of series two. It also achieved critical acclaim and National Television Awards for both series, with Suranne Jones winning a BAFTA for her role as Gemma Foster.

Series three, which will have five episodes, is produced by Drama Republic, a Mediawan Group Company, and is created and written by Mike Bartlett, who is also an executive producer. It will be directed by John Hardwick (One Day, Buccaneers), with Nige Watson (Killing Eve, The Assassin) as producer. Executive producers are Roanna Benn and Jude Liknaitzky (for Drama Republic), Bartlett, and Jones. Series three was commissioned by Salt. BBC Studios is handling global sales of the series and the format, which has been successfully adapted in 15 territories worldwide, underscoring the drama's strong resonance with international audiences. Series one and two of Doctor Foster are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Britbox in the US.

