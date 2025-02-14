Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Nirvana, Post Malone, saturday night live, snl

SNL50 Concert: Post Malone, Nirvana Team on "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

SNL50 Concert: Nirvana (Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic & Pat Smear) teamed with Post Malone for a performance of "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

NBC's Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 50th anniversary weekend with the high bar-setting SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, streaming tonight on Peacock. As we wrote in our previous article on Eddie Vedder honoring some famous SNL faces who've passed over the years, there was a whole lot to love about the concert event – but this one might rank at the top of the list. Coming off an explosive performance during the FireAid benefit concert that saw St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Violet Grohl sing lead in honor of Kurt Cobain, the surviving members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear) teamed with Post Malone on lead vocals to form Post Nirvana (as they were introduced by Adam Sandler) for a performance of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" – and the performance was electric!

Here's a look at Malone and the Nirvana from Peacock's SNL50: The Homecoming Concert (with big thanks to LateNighter for posting the clip):

SNL50 Anniversary Event Details/Overview

The four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Grammy and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Emmy Award winner Oz Rodriguez's Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music are currently streaming on Peacock – here's how the rest of the weekend is looking:

Saturday, Feb. 15th: A reairing of Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music is set at 8 pm ET, ahead of the rebroadcast of the first-ever SNL (then called simply Saturday Night) at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT: SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream has Leslie Jones, Willie Geist, and Matt Rogers set to work the red carpet event – with Amelia Dimoldenberg set as the star correspondent, set to air across all SNL social and digital platforms – including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT: SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will celebrate the 50th anniversary of SNL with legendary stars, live musical performances, and iconic sketches during an unmissable three-hour primetime event. The broadcast will feature appearances by Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson.

In addition, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more are set to appear.

Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Roots are the musical artists set to perform.

