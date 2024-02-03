Posted in: Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: hulu, solar opposites, valentine's day

Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special Sneak Peek: Love Takes a Hit

Love takes a hit in sneak previews for Hulu's An Earth-Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special, landing on Feb. 5th.

Article Summary Preview the Solar Opposites Valentine's Day special set for a Feb 5th release on Hulu.

Watch the Solars' plan to eliminate Love and witness the unexpected aftermath.

Check out the official season 4 trailer and The Wall's "official" trailer.

Discover the show produced by 20th Television Animation and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Last month, we learned that Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and Jesse (Mary Mack) had something special planned for Valentine's Day – getting rid of Love. This Monday, the Solar Opposites gang comes crashing back onto Hulu screens in a big way – ready to break Cupid's arrows and wage all-out war. But as we saw in the official trailer for An Earth-Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine's Day Opposites Special, the foursome quickly begins questioning that decision when they see what ends up filling the vacuum left by Love being taken out of the equation. And then there's that not-so-small matter of a parrot revolution and a satellite that we wouldn't even know where to begin to talk about.

Now, we're getting a look at what we can expect via two new previews. In the first, our freaky fam unleashes their plan to remove Love from the world. But in the clip following that, they start to realize that maybe something's wrong – but there's no way they could be repeating a post-holiday special mistake… right? Here's a look at the two latest sneak peeks at Hulu's An Earth-Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine's Day Opposites Special, set to hit streaming screens on Monday, February 5th:

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the fourth season – as well as at an "official" trailer for The Wall:

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!