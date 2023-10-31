Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, Paramount+, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, gina carano, Matt Stone, opinion, south park, Trey Parker

South Park: Elon Musk Not Getting the Point Helped Make Our Point

Seems Elon Musk is a big fan of what Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park: Joining the Panderverse had to say - helping make our point.

Article Summary Elon Musk throws his support behind Paramount+'s latest 'South Park' special.

'Joining the Panderverse' takes jabs at Kathleen Kennedy relating to Disney's challenges.

Ex-'The Mandalorian" cast member Gina Carano previously shared her praise for the special.

Are Parker & Stone in danger of becoming 'Bill Mahers'?

If you had a chance to check out Trey Parker & Matt Stone's latest, Paramount+'s South Park: Joining the Panderverse, then you know that the Paramount+ "special event" tackles the topic of how films & television series have begun diversifying their casts in an effort to appeal to a broader viewing audience. But while Parker & Stone took their shots at folks on all sides of the debate, the harshest slings & arrows were saved for Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy. The choice of making Kennedy the "poster child" for all of Disney's problems felt a bit – personal. In fact, one of the first things we thought after watching the special was, "What did Kennedy do to piss them off?" Sure, the argument can be made that Kennedy was used to mock how folks on the "anti-woke" side use her as the scapegoat when they're trashing Disney. But when the joke gets stretched out (with the exchanges with Cartman not helping), it begins feeling less like satire and more like Parker & Stone trying to teach Kennedy (and Disney) some kind of lesson. Last week, we wrote about how the special fed red meat to the social media wolves looking to pounce on "The Mouse" & Kennedy at the expense of Parker & Stone's past rep for being "equal opportunity offenders.

And who else better to make our point than ex-The Mandalorian supporting cast member & current The Daily Wire action star Gina Carano, who tweeted her thoughts on the streaming special as if it justified her feelings about being booted from the highly successful Disney+ series. Well, it looks like Parker & Stone are keeping even more questionable company, with Twitter/X owner Elon Musk taking a break from processing just how much the value of his social media service has fallen to express his support of what he believed the be the main point of the special: "The bellwether has sounded."

Now, in case you've forgotten, Musk doesn't have a really great track record when it comes to his pop culture takes – so why should this one be any different? But when Carano & Musk are the biggest supporters of your work because they feel like you speak to them, then it's probably time to hit the "PAUSE" button and reassess some important aspects of your life. Because I would hate to think that Parker & Stone are becoming the next Bill Maher, Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan, or other comedian that went from cutting edge to yelling at clouds – blaming younger audiences for their shifting views on what's funny (and what's not) without at least considering that maybe their act has gotten old – and more angry than funny.

