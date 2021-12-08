South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID Promo, Images Released

If Stan, Kyle, and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure COVID never happened and save Kenny's life. Of course, if that was the case then this wouldn't be South Park and not nearly as funny. But since this is "South Park," we have a look at where things left off with Thanksgiving's "event" with our first look at South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. (set to hit Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on December 16). Of course, even being able to get their act together may not be enough when they come face-to-face with… Victor Chaos?!

Set to hit the Paramount+ streaming service on December 16, here's a look at the official promo for South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID" Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMsbqO3O9ck)

South Park is the Emmy and Peabody Awards-winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time. The series launched on August 13, 1997, and is based on the VHS-shared, animated short entitled The Spirit of Christmas. Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series – August 13, 2022 marks the franchise's 25th anniversary – through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 "South Park" original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including the November and December releases.