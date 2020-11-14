Space Force: Steve Carell, Greg Daniels Comedy Nets Season 2 Mission

Steve Carell (The Office) and Greg Daniels' Space Force has been confirmed for a second-season launch, with Netflix confirming on Friday Carell's General Mark R. Naird will have a new season to shape the nation's newest military branch into something to be proud of. Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation, People of Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will be joining the second season as executive producer as well as co-showrunner alongside Daniels. Returning cast member Jimmy O. Yang will also be on board as a writer in the new season.

In Space Force, Carell's decorated pilot and four-star general had dreams of running the Air Force until he was tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the military: Space Force. Moving his family to a remote Colorado base, Naird and his team of scientists and "spacemen" are charged with fulfilling The White House's goal of getting American boots back on the moon by 2024 and the U.S. to win the race to dominate space.

Now, Naird finds himself trying to make the most out of a project everyone else around him seems invested in seeing fail while getting to know his family again (and possibly forging a new one). Thankfully, there's nothing The Beach Boys can't help him solve. Because if Naird isn't careful, he and his team of dreamers might just turn what was once thought of a joke into something special

Netflix's Space Force also stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Series co-creator Carell executive produces, alongside Daniels and Hiscock. Joining them as executive producer are 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is on board to direct two episodes, including the pilot.