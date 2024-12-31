Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game, squid game 2, squid game 3

Squid Game Season 3 Teaser Poster: Looks Like Young-hee Has a Friend

Netflix released a poster for the third and final season of Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game, and it looks like Young-hee's bringing a "friend."

While we're trying to avoid spoilers for the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game, Netflix made it kinda hard with the key art that it released earlier today for the third and final season – set to wrap in 2025. If you're not interested in "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" then turn back now. Everyone cool? Great! During a mid-credit scene, a trio of players make their way to another room for the next game. Waiting for them is Young-hee (the giant "Red Light, Green Light" doll/robot) – and next to her, dressed in green, is a younger boy doll/robot by the name of Cheol-su. Just before the scene ends, a flashing red light and a flashing green light go off. We're just going to assume that's not a good sign…

Squid Game Creator Confirms David Fincher Working on Spinoff Project

Will the "Squid Game" universe be coming to an end with Season 3 in 2025? Based on reporting in late October, it looked like the franchise would be living on in a very interesting way. Reportedly, David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter) is looking to develop an English-language series spinoff (not a reboot) that would be set in the same universe as the original series but take place in the U.S. With no one offering a confirmation, the reports ended up being just that – at least, until now.

Speaking with The Wrap, Hwang was asked about the franchise's future and where it could possibly go. "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding, "He [Hwang] noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series (as well as the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge). "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?" Hwang shared (the series creator is not currently involved directly in either project). "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe."

When the series returns, it will have been three years since "Player 456" won the game – yet he remains determined to find those behind it and put an end to their vicious sport once and for all. Using his fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) starts with the most obvious of places: looking for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined. To end the game… he's going to need to re-enter the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!