Star Trek: Discovery S03: Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz on Stamets/Culber

One of the most anticipated season premieres is the unexplored frontier of the distant future in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. When we last left the crew of the ship that was at the conclusion of the second season, stricken from Starfleet records, the U.S.S. Discovery set off into a vortex created by the red angel into the future led by Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). The crew made the decision knowing what they had to leave behind.

In the New York Comic-Con panel, the featured panelists were Martin-Green, Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Bario (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). They were joined by executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise and hosted by Wil Wheaton. Rapp and Cruz, who are Star Trek's first LGBT couple in the featured cast, as Stamets and Culber talk about how their relationship survived everything from how the spore drive was directly affecting Stamets and how death changed Culber.

Stamets and Culber's Second Chance in the Distant Future on Star Trek: Discovery

Cruz and Rapp saw the upcoming season as an opportunity for Culber and Stamets to start over after the tumultuous tensions caused in the previous season. "You know, for me and for Hugh, I think, at the end of Season 2, you realize there's a number of things," Cruz said. "One is that staying behind isn't an option. Because everything that he loves and knows is leaving and he realizes another thing, which is he has an opportunity here to really have a second chance at life. And I think because of that, he really steps up. So, I think for Culber, and for me, it was an opportunity for true resilience and for a second act." Rapp talked about how grateful he was for the opportunity Kurtzman and Paradise provided them.

"One of the things that I'm so grateful to Michelle and Alex and the writing team for is that they give us so much to build off of what's come before," he said. "I think in a lot of genres, world… crazy things happen, wild things happen, and all this transformational stuff happens, then you just dust yourself off and you proceed as if it never happened in away. It's like you snap your fingers and suddenly you're okay. In our case, we get to start from where we left off, which is like, how do we come back together?" Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premieres October 15 on CBS All Access.