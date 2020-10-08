Star Trek: Joe Biden Campaign Plans "Trek the Vote" Themed Fundraiser

It looks like Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden will be getting help from different corners from the Star Trek galaxy with the cast from five different television series doing their part to fundraise and stump for the Biden-Kamala Harris campaign as part of the virtual Trek the Vote to Victory. The shows represented include The Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, Discovery, and Picard.

Participants include George Takei (TOS), Sir Patrick Stewart (TNG and STP), Kate Mulgrew and Jeri Ryan from Voyager. Disco cast members to join are Anthony Rapp, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Wilson Cruz. Representing TNG there's Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, and Wil Wheaton. Picard cast participating are Alison Pill, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, and Santiago Cabrera. Spiner, Ryan, Del Arco, Frakes, and Sirtis also appeared in Picard.

"Trek the Vote to Victory" Details and DNC Participants

Joining the cast for the fundraiser are Democrats Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, and Stacey Abrams. "Joe, Kamala, and I all believe that, as Americans, we are all part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are all on the same team, and that we are fighting for that same brighter future," Buttigieg wrote in an email that went out to Biden supporters. "And that's exactly what this event is about — a bunch of folks coming together to unite in the fight to defeat Donald Trump (and maybe have fun with some Trekkie-themed trivia)." Attached was a photo of the former mayor in his Spock costume for Halloween. The Biden campaign hosted other themed campaigns organizing with Julia Louis-Dreyfus for a Veep reunion, Mark Hamill stumped for Biden in a Star Wars one in June. The Wisconsin Democrat party hosted a Princess Bride cast reunion much to GOP Sen Ted Cruz's dismay. You can find out more information on the virtual event here.