Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Opening Scene: New Dangers, New Faces

CBS All Access' third season of Star Trek: Discovery was the topic of conversation at Thursday's New York Comic Con Metaverse panel, with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise on hand to offer viewers clues as to what they can expect. But they brought more than just winning personality and season-teasers- how does a look at the opening scene from the third season?

In the following clip, Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) are already knee-deep in trouble – and this is just the opener. Here's a look at Star Trek: Discovery, returning to CBS All Access on October 15th:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 13-episode third season will be released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.