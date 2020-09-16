Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, The Stand NYCC Metaverse-Bound

At this year's New York Comic Con x MCM Comic Con Metaverse, CBS All Access/Paramount+ will be bringing two distinctly different visions of humanity's future to the fans attending the virtual convention- and both make us a little nervous. The streaming service will be beaming the teams behind Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks down for the event, with the crew behind the upcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand joining them.

Running from October 8-11 and taking place at FindtheMetaverse.com, the two "Star Trek" panels will help kick off the four-day event on Thursday, with The Stand set for the following day. Here's a look at what fans can expect over the two days:

Thursday, October 8 at 12 pm ET/9 am, PT

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Join the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access' official "Star Trek" after-show, The Ready Room, as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Discovery: Be the first to learn the latest about Star: Trek Discovery before season three premieres on October 15. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what's in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

Friday, October 9 at 12:40 pm ET/9:40 am PT

The Stand: Exclusive Q&A with Cast + Inside Look: Based on King's iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question "where will you stand?" in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young, and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres December 17. Moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.