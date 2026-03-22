Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek Picard, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Legacy TNG/Picard Marina Sirtis: "Never Going to Happen"

Star Trek: TNG and Picard star Marina Sirtis doubles down on the harsh reality of why she doesn't think Star Trek: Legacy will ever happen.

Article Summary Marina Sirtis says Star Trek: Legacy will never happen, citing Hollywood's bias against older casts.

Paramount dismantled Star Trek: Picard sets, showing no intent to pursue Legacy or a TNG continuation.

Terry Matalas' hopes for a Legacy spinoff faded as he left to develop Marvel's VisionQuest series.

Other Star Trek sequel ideas exist, but studios prefer prequels and younger-focused projects like SNW.

Star Trek: The Next Generation got its sunset moment when they never got from their fourth and final film in 2002's Nemesis, when they signed on to join star Patrick Stewart for his standalone series Picard for the third and final season. While some of the TNG cast were with their former captain from day one, like Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, the rest, in Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and LeVar Burton, were the last additions, with some surprises in the syndicated series' full reunion with Terry Matalas as Picard's final showrunner.

At the very least, Matalas was hoping the positive reception would plant the seed for Star Trek: Legacy that would continue the TNG characters' adventures in some form while turning the page in the next chapter for Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine to carry the torch in the 24th century timeline that also saw her joined by fellow Voyager alum Tim Russ in a cameo, reprising his role as Tuvok as both we discover became captains. Alas, that wasn't to be because Paramount quickly destroyed the Picard sets that would have been repurposed for the new show, and the studio's focus remained on The Original Series prequel series, Strange New Worlds, and the Discovery sequel series, Starfleet Academy.

At the TNG panel at the Star Trek Cruise (courtesy of YouTuber UltimatDJz Playz), the featured guests with Frakes, Sirtis, John de Lancie, and Denise Crosby dared to ask the question if Legacy can still become a reality after its finale in 2023, with Sirtis dousing cold water on the possibility with harsh reality why the series won't work anytime soon.

Star Trek: Legacy: Sirtis Says Paramount Isn't Interested in Greenlighting a Star Trek Series With an Aging Cast

"First of all, Legacy is never going to happen," Sirtis said as her stance held firm, given how Paramount's lack of commitment on Matalas' proposal as he later departed for Marvel to create the upcoming VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany. Frakes responded, "Come on Marina!" The actress doubled down, adding it goes beyond Paramount. "You know, you hate hearing the truth. There is not a single studio in America that is going make a series where most of the leading actors are over 70 years old. I'm sorry, but that's just the truth. It's just Hollywood."

The idea behind Legacy would not only focus on Ryan's Seven and her new command on the U.S.S. Enterprise-G, but first officer Cmdr Raffi Musiker would join her at her side, and their latest Starfleet addition in Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), who would have existing ties with his parents Jean-Luc (Stewart) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (McFadden), along with another Picard season three addition in Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Sidney La Forge). Legacy isn't the only proposed series, as Enterprise producer Michael Sussman attempted to pitch a sequel to the original UPN series, where we would see former captain-turned-Federation President Jonathan Archer return and guide the Federation in its early days, drawing interest from Scott Bakula in reprising his role.

There's also the proposed SNW sequel series that would lead directly into TOS with Star Trek: Year One from SNW showrunners/EPs Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman that sees Paul Wesley's Kirk gain the invaluable experience at the captain's chair before he becomes the William Shatner TOS incarnation.

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