Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds

With Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard having wrapped up its run this past week, fans have been spending the weekend speculating about what impact "The Last Generation" could have on the overall franchise (and potential new series) moving forward. They've also been hitting up showrunner & EP Terry Matalas with a ton of questions about decisions that were made, storylines directions, and more. But for this go-around, we're getting some perspective from a different source – a source that just so happens to be the topic of one very buzzed-about question. Did Wil Wheaton's Wesley Crusher ever take a break from traveling across time, space & realities with the Travelers to check in with his mom, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), and half-brother, Jack (Ed Speleers)? Well, Wheaton has been asked that very question – and he's got an answer…

"I have as close to an official answer as you're going to get. It's not officially canon, but it's in my headcanon, and I used it when I wrote the Wesley Story for the 400th Star Trek comic," Wheaton wrote in his Facebook post, in response to a recent article. "One of the fundamental rules of being in the Travelers is that, once you've joined, you must NEVER interact directly with the people, places, planets, etc., that were part of your previous life, because it can affect your judgment and break reality. Wesley would like nothing more than to visit his mom and meet his brother. But he knows that not seeing them is a sacrifice he has to make in service of something so much bigger than anything else in his reality." Here's a look at Wheaton's Facebook post addressing the matter, and make sure to check out the full post, where Wheaton describes how Wesley would handle a young Q looking to keep messing with Jack and the rest of his fam:

