Star Trek: Picard: Matalas on Jean-Luc's Letter; Seven/Raffi Concerns?

Star Trek: Picard executive producer, writer, and showrunner Terry Matalas has been active on social media interacting with fans about the end of season two and naturally, speculation on what we can see in the third and final season of the Paramount+ series. One such interaction references The Next Generation cast reveal that will reunite them with their former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise D & E. What little we do see shows Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) writing a letter during a voiceover as he's reflecting on his life. When asked about the contents of said letter, Matalas teased on Twitter, "It is a note to Geordi La Forge. Let's keep that between us, okay?"

Not that as fans we should expect anyone involved to ever offer any misdirection, there could be some truth to it since LeVar Burton (Geordi) has officially joined the cast for Picard reuniting with Stewart along with Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi), Michael Dorn (Worf), Gates McFadden (Beverly), and Brent Spiner. No one has said anything in what capacity Spiner will come back since Data "died" again in the season one finale of Picard and has been known to also play members of his creator's family in addition to doppelgangers Lore and B-4. Wil Wheaton (Wesley) remains silent on any involvement beyond his season two finale cameo.

In the teaser, Jean-Luc looks like he's either filling out a letter or postcard and signing it before moving on to the same thing for someone else (we're presuming). We just see him with his glasses on looking down as his voiceover starts, "I'm not a man who needs a legacy." We're then treated to a painting of the U.S.S Enterprise D as we hear a series of audio snippets from the crew starting with Geordi reflecting with his former captain before Jean-Luc looks up and opens up a suitcase containing his old red uniform. We hear Spiner presumably as Data talking about evolution not as an act of preservation, but as an addition. Worf makes a statement about sacrifice as Jean-Luc handles his old communication badge and Beverly reminds him about his love of duty. Riker is raring to go on another adventure while Troi promises Jean-Luc he'll have company on his journey. Star Trek: Picard season three premieres on Paramount+ in early 2023. Also, perhaps initially done in jest before suddenly being aware of all the different ways social media can read into something, a now-deleted Tweet from Matalas shows the showrunner on board with the idea of a Seven (Jeri Ryan)-Raffi (Michelle Hurd) spinoff… provided they "survive" the third & final season:

