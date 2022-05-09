Star Trek: Picard S03 Time Jump Set; Stewart on S02 Finale, TNG Cast

Everything is coming full circle for Sir Patrick Stewart in the season two finale of Star Trek: Picard going into season three. The finale "Farewell" marked a departure of several characters who were there since the Paramount+ series' beginning but also re-opened new doors for the original Next Generation to come back. The actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly to break down the as executive producer Terry Matalas described it as "self-contained" events of the second season with its conclusion including a few surprises, and previewing the final season.

When asked if three seasons were always the plan for Star Trek: Picard, Stewart said, "That was always something I was a little uncomfortable about, whether we would be able to expand into season 2 and maybe season 3. My idea always was that three seasons were what we really needed to tell what was left of Jean-Luc Picard's life and what had become of him. It seems perfect because it has all the years that have passed to look at. And it has changed natures, changed personalities. Perhaps the most remarkable one is John de Lancie and the work he did. There is, in this second season, a transformation in the character of Q, which I think John does brilliantly. I was so moved by John's scenes."

Stewart explained in the returning TNG cast members for Picard season three will have substance and by no means cameos. "We will meet them, but it's not a reassembling at all," he said. "It's not just a reunion. Everybody has a function, and that's really all I'm allowed to say, because what's coming up in season 3 I think is very exciting. And, of course, a lot of it will involve the way that the characters we've known for so long have evolved." As far as if seasons one and two laid the foundation for the entire cast's return, "I think it was our mutual experience — producers, directors, actors, and writers — that it was a different world we were in, and what had to be examined, and what activated 'The Next Generation' crew was not just a walk down memory lane. Not remotely, but the fun and the excitement of what we did in 2 and 3 was that it was new and it was different. We had to approach it differently."

One return that wasn't announced for season three was that of Wil Wheaton, who played one-time U.S.S. Enterprise-D helmsman Wesley Crusher. Appearing before Kore Soong (Isa Briones), the traveler recruited the daughter of Adam (Brent Spiner) to become one herself near the conclusion of "Farewell". "It was marvelous. I had great respect for Wil and the work that he did in 'Next Generation'," Stewart said. "There was, in a sense, probably mostly at the beginning, that he was the kid in the show. But as I got to know him, I found that, apart from the fun he loved to have, he wasn't a kid. He was a very, very mature 13-year-old when we first met him. He might have been 12. I'm not sure. And so, to have this grown-up man back… I mean, he has interviewed me several times for his own show, and I have been astonished by his articulacy and his thoughtfulness and wisdom with regard to The Next Generation and what we did. I hope that he hasn't given up acting [or] performing. I hope that we see him again because I think Wil brings a very significant quality to the screen." For more on Stewart discussing Jean-Luc's arc with Q, his co-stars Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera & Michelle Hurd, and what his thoughts were before filming the third season, make sure to check out the full interview here. And as for what we mentioned in the headline? Here's a look at the confirmation that there will be a time jump heading into Season 3 of "slightly over a year" from Matalas: