Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Teases Picard S03 By Not Teasing It & More

Even with Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard having wrapped up its second season in a pretty series-ending, definitive style, there is still a third & final season on the way. And this one is feeling more and more like a new season of "The Next Generation" considering all of the familiar faces joining the cast (more on that below). But the TNG returns weren't quite done during the second season, with none other than Wil Wheaton's Wesley Crusher making a very interesting and "logical" return (also more on that below). So with Wesley back, that must mean he's going to appear in the third season and he can start teasing which performances he's most excited to see, right? Well… not so much but then again this is Wheaton we're talking about. So even within his self-described "unsatisfyingly" vague non-answer, we actually have a pretty interesting broader tease (well-played, Wheaton).

"Ok, the thing is, I can't answer that. Because if I do, it's gonna give away, inadvertently, some of the story direction," Wheaton responded during his interview with CinemaBlend. But then he followed it up with just enough "tease" to keep fans speculating over for the next few months. "What I can tell you obliquely and unsatisfyingly is I have had some amazing conversations with my castmates, who are my family, and I cannot overstate how incredibly satisfying Season 3 of 'Picard' is going to be for everyone who loves 'The Next Generation.'" Now here's a look behind the scenes at Wheaton's surprise return to the "Star Trek" universe in S02E10 "Farewell" as a now-Traveler Wesley invites Kore (Isa Briones) to join his group:

Now here's a look back at the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 official casting video confirming the massive TNG reunion casting news:

"I remember watching the premiere of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction," said Terry Matalas, showrunner for the third season & executive producer. "So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire 'Star Trek: Picard' team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!" Joining Stewart for the current season are Jon De Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, and Annie Wersching. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (currently streaming):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.