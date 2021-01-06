Star Trek: Picard – Whoopi Goldberg "Hopefully" Joining Season 2 Cast

With Star Trek: Picard expected to kick off production on the second season starting in February (information courtesy of Jeri Ryan aka Seven of Nine), are we getting closer to a confirmation that Whoopi Goldberg will be reprising her role as Guinan when it does? Back in January 2020, Sir Patrick Stewart was a guest on Goldberg's talk show The View when he formally invited Goldberg to join the cast of the CBS All Access series. Then in March 2020, season one showrunner and second season writer Michael Chabon expressed his excitement about the possibility of writing new scenes between Picard and the Ten-Forward lounge bartender, trusted personal and professional confidant, and friend through Star Trek: The Next Generation and the films Star Trek Generations and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Now Goldberg is offering some details on the possibility of her return. In a late 2020 interview with SFX Magazine in support of CBS All Access' adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand, Goldberg was asked if she had watched or was watching Star Trek: Discovery. "No, I haven't seen [Discovery] – but I did watch the first season of 'Picard,' which was great," Goldberg responded- before dropping this tidbit: "From time to time, I talk to Patrick [Stewart] about Star Trek. Hopefully, I will be joining their cast for a little while next year. I'm very excited about that." Considering filming is supposed to start next month and that 2021 would be that "next year" she's talking about, is this as close of a thumbs-up as we can get right now?

Star Trek: Picard stars Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Dahj, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios, Harry Treadaway as Narek. Special guest stars during the first season included Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth executive produce. CBS Television Studios produces, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.