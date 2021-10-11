Star Trek: SNW – Anson Mount Confirms Season 1 Prod Wrap, Thanks Fans

So the last time we checked in with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck, and co-showrunners & executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. about how things were going with production on Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, it was "Star Trek" Day and fans were being introduced to the cast (more on that in a minute) as final production on the first season was rolling along. On Monday, they received some good news (and kind words) from Mount via video. That's right, production has now officially wrapped.

Here's a look at Mount's video message from earlier marking the official wrap on the first season while also thanking the fans for making all of this possible:

Here's a look back at the cast video from "Star Trek" Day that revealed the new faces coming aboard. Celia Rose Gooding stars as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush portrays Nurse Christine Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun is Dr. M'Benga, Christina Chong is La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak portrays Hemmer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet The Cast Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mc7ZWdJY6ZY)

Here's a look back at the March announcement marking the production start on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Strange New Worlds | Start Of Production | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7ON8cDbmgw)

"In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful," said Goldsman. "With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go." "I'm incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life," said Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. "For someone who's been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true."

Star Trek: New Worlds also stars Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton), and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions)- and begins with a premiere written by Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a key part of the creative team on Picard as well. CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce.