Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, Prodigy Renewed: Details Here's a look at all of the renewal & return date news you need for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and Prodigy.

Paramount+ just turned today into a big day for "Star Trek" fans. First up, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been picked up for a third season ahead of its 10-episode Season 2 debut on Thursday, June 15, on Paramount+ in the U.S, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. In addition, Star Trek: Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner & Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler will be joining the U.S.S. Enterprise. for a crossover episode directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation & Star Trek: Picard actor and director Jonathan Frakes. In addition, "Lower Decks" has been renewed for a 10-episode fourth season ahead of its Late Summer 2023 debut in the U.S. (additional dates/locations to be announced). And the critically acclaimed original animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will be back for a 10-episode second season this winter. As previously announced, the fifth & final season of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere in early 2024. Now, here's a look at the key art posters that were released with the announcements:

For the second season of "Strange New Worlds," special guest star Paul Wesley returns as James T. Kirk, and new addition Carol Kane has been tapped for a recurring role as Pelia.

As for "Lower Decks," here's what we know about the fourth season via the official season overview: "Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), in season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way."