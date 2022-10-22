Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 8 Promo; Ep. 10 "The Killer" Overview Released

Well, no one said that this season of The CW's Brec Bassinger-starring DC's Stargirl was going to be a boring one. By the time the dust settled on S03E07 "Frenemies – Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One," viewers were treated to the return of The Shade (Jonathan Cake) just in time for him & Pat (Luke Wilson) to end up in the Shadowlands thanks to a small sample of Todd/Obsidian's (Tim Gabriel) power, a full-blown blackout across all of Blue Valley, and more clues as to what the Helix Institute is all about. With that in mind, we have two updates to pass along regarding the third season. First up, we have a promo for S03E08 "Frenemies – Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two" to go along with the official overview. From there, we have the previously-released official overview for S03E09 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters." And then we have our second update, the official overview for the interestingly titled "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer" (directed by Andi Armaganian and written by James Dale Robinson & Taylor Streitz), and the description below will definitely get the speculation fires raging.

A Look at What's Ahead for The CW's DC's Stargirl Season 3

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 8 "Frenemies – Chapter Eight: Infinity Inc. Part Two": DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 9 "Frenemies – Chapter Nine: The Monsters": CONFRONTING THE TRUTH – After a recent experience renews Courtney's confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Wilson, Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 10 "Frenemies – Chapter Ten: The Killer": THE AFTERMATH – Courtney and the team regroup after a dramatic confrontation leaves battle lines clearly drawn. A terrifying discovery made by Mike and Jakeem forces Pat and Sylvester (Joel McHale) to go on high alert. Finally, Paula (Osmanski) and Larry (Hopkins) take matters into their own hands to make things right. Armaganian directed the episode written by Robinson & Streitz.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.