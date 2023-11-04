Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, Rebecca Sugar, Steven Universe

Steven Universe Creator "Would Love to Return to It"; Fans Can Help

On its 10th anniversary, Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar discussed returning to the show's universe & fans helping to make that happen.

Article Summary Today marks the 10th Anniversary of the series premiere of Rebecca Sugar's Steven Universe on Cartoon Network.

Sugar "would love" to return to the show's universe and shared how the fans could help make that happen.

"I know these characters in this world very well, and there’s so many interesting things in store for them and aspects of their personality that they’re still grappling with that I’m interested in exploring".

On this date in 2013, "Gem Glow" (directed by Kevin Dart and written by Joe Johnston & Jeff Liu) premiered.

Though the pilot would air earlier in the year, November 4, 2013, is the official date when 13-year-old half-Gem, half-human Steven Universe (Zach Callison) and Crystal Gems Garnet (Estelle), Amethyst (Michaela Dietz), and Pearl (Deedee Magno Hall) entered our lives – and change animation forever. Created by Rebecca Sugar and running for five seasons on Cartoon Network, "Gem Glow" (directed by Kevin Dart and written by Joe Johnston & Jeff Liu) would set the stage for a series that tackled important health & safety matters and social issues in a way that respected its viewers – looking to have a conversation with teachable moments rather than lecturing or speaking down to the fans. Combine that with an ensemble cast that viewers could relate to on a number of personal levels, and it's no surprise that Steven Universe is as popular as ever. Though the series would come to an end in January 2019, the television film Steven Universe: The Movie would hit screens in September 2019 – with the epilogue limited series Steven Universe Future (running from December 2019 to March 2020) continuing the story. In an interview with Variety, Sugar shares their thoughts on a possible return to the "Steven Universe" universe via a sequel or spinoff and what they would want to explore in a series revival.

Sugar "Would Love to Return" to Show's Universe – and Fans Could Help Make That Happen: "I would really, really appreciate it if everyone who would be interested in something like that would make a ton of noise and make it really known — because I would be thrilled to explore that. I think in this current media landscape, if there's a huge amount of public demand, then that is something that becomes impossible to ignore. I love these characters, and I love this world, and I would love to return to it. And I hope, if everyone else feels the same as I do, I may have an opportunity to do something like that."

Sugar Has Some "Interesting Things" They Would Like to Explore in a Revival: "I know these characters in this world very well, and there's so many interesting things in store for them and aspects of their personality that they're still grappling with that I'm interested in exploring. It's not an easy answer because there's so much, and I'm also so grateful to the 'Steven Universe' team, the crew that I worked with for eight years on the show. Thanks to them, these characters are so incredibly rich, and this world is so beautifully defined. Even just our rules and our lore and the meaning behind why the characters are the way they are is so full that, if I had an opportunity to work with them again, they really take on a life of their own."

