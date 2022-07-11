Stranger Things 4 BTS Video: Joseph Quinn Learns "Master of Puppets"

Just when you think you couldn't get enough of Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson signature moment of season four in Netflix's Stranger Things, the series' writers posted another gem showing the actor rehearsing his guitar solo of Metallica's "Master of Puppets". The most-talked-about moment in the season finale "The Piggyback" had the leader of Hawkins High's Hellfire Club, the high school's Dungeons & Dragons-themed student organization, shredding on top of his trailer in the Upside-Down to serve as bait against the bat legion surrounding the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). With the bats distracted, Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) would take him head-on with Molotov cocktails and a shotgun conveniently forgetting how proficient he still is with his tentacles.

Stranger Things X Metallica

The minute-and-14-second video highlights Quinn, not in costume, playing the lead guitar as the audio overlaid with the Metallica song with the tweet "Practice makes perfect". The difference is the audio track from "Master of Puppets" used on the climactic scene in Stranger Things was a condensed version of the song whereas the BTS clip features the original cut. The fanfare surrounding the scene created so much buzz that the band posted themselves in a TikTok video in a side-by-side "duet" with Munson. James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo donning Hellfire Club shirts.

"Master of Puppets" is based on the album of the same name released in 1986, which is the band's third following 1983's Kill 'Em All and 1984's Ride the Lightning. Some notable accolades of the son include the third greatest heavy metal song from VH1, ranked number one for best Metallica song of all time from Metal Hammer. For more on how the Duffer Brothers secured the rights to the song, you can check it out here.