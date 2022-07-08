Stranger Things 4: Hellfire Club Members Metallica Post Eddie "Duet"

As Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer look to take a break before getting starting on the fifth and final season (and begin working with Netflix on a number of other projects under their new production banner), fans are still processing the heartbreak and heroism of the fourth season. In particular, the social media candles are still burning in memory of Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, who they only knew for one season but left the kind of impression that them as if they've known him since S01E01. And when we're talking about the dearly departed Eddie, there's always going to be one scene that rises above the rest. Yup. Eddie. Guitar. Trailer roof. Metallica. "Master of Puppets." And while the band made no secret of the fact that they were honored and impressed by Quinn's performance and appreciated having the song be such an essential part of the series earlier this week, Metallica one-upped themselves this afternoon thanks to TikTok and Instagram. Yup… that's right…

Whichever your social media preference, you have a choice of how you want to see Metallica's "duet" with Eddie- check it out:

And here's a look back to the moment that still has folks talking:

Following up on the news that the writers' room for Stranger Things 5 would be opening up in August, the Duffer Brothers offered some insight into just how big of a season it's going to be. And though it will still be a "meatier" season than the earlier ones, the Netflix series creators aren't looking to go as epic as they did this season. "We thought Season 4 was going to be eight [episodes], and they were going to be regular length. So if you had interviewed us before four, that's what I would've said. I think we're aiming for eight again. We don't want it to be 13 hours. We're aiming for more like 10 hours or something," Matt explained during their interview with Collider. "I think it's going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don't think it's going to be as long as Season 4." As Ross says, much of that has to do with them not having to spend as much time building things up when the season begins. "This season, for instance, it was two hours before our characters even realized the monster was killing people in Hawkins," he explained. "They know what the threat is now, and so that will help speed it up."

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.