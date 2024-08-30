Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Shares Looks at Wolfhard, Hawke & More

Shawn Levy checked in from directing Stranger Things 5 to share a look at Finn Wolfhard and Maya Hawke, as well as images from the set.

Just when we thought we would be getting a look at how another two weeks of filming has been going on Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 from Ross Duffer, director/EP Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) is checking in – and he's not alone. On Instagram Stories, Levy shared a selfie with Finn Wolfhard, adding, "Everyone needs a Mike in their life." Back on the set and back behind the camera, Levy also posted an image of Wolfhard and Maya Hawke on the set, as well as some other set images.

"Back in Hawkins, running up that hill again🙃," Levy wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, sharing that image of Wolfhard and Hawke on the set to kick things off. An don't forget that we should be getting some more intel on the fifth and final season during Netflix's Geeked Week, beginning the week of September 16th and wrapping up with a live, in-person event in Atlanta on September 19th:

And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season – here's a look back at the video announcing Hamilton's casting:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

