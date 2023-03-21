Stranger Things 5 Writers Create Image We Can't Get Out of Our Heads Earlier today, the Stranger Things 5 writers dropped a tease about the final season & now we can't get the scary visual out of our heads.

First off, we're impressed by the line-up of familiar faces who've been discussing the fifth and final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things. With filming expected to get underway in the early summer, we've heard from David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and (as you saw earlier today) Gaten Matarazzo. But the show's writers' room will always hold a special place in our hearts thanks to how we bonded with them and their "Video Store Fridays" selections that they used to post, offering viewing recommendations that also influenced the series. They're also an excellent source for fun updates like the one they tweeted out earlier today: "Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then, that baby was injected with steroids." First? That was a great way to describe a season with so many expectations from so many people already attached to it. Second? A description like that demands the image response that we ran with:

Here's a look at the tweet from the show's writers' Twitter account offering that unique take on how the final season is shaping up:

Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) March 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."