Suits LA: Daniel Hardman Returns! David Costabile Set to Guest Star

David Costabile will be reprising his role as Daniel Hardman as a guest star on NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell-starring Suits LA.

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter. Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt. If that's not enough to make it clear that NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA. is set in the same universe as the original series… maybe another familiar face will convince you. Variety is reporting exclusively that David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions) will be reprising his role as Daniel Hardman for a guest-starring appearance in a future episode. A former partner at Pearson Hardman, Hardman was forced out of the firm when it was learned that he was embezzling funds – on top of that, it was to fund an affair he was having and not to help his dying wife as he originally claimed. Hardman would remain a problem for the firm over the course of the original series – and possibly resume his ways for the spinoff sequel series.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

